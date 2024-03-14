Crime Wave Continues To Rock Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A crime wave continued to rock Sri Lanka with gunmen opening fire targeting the house of a notorious drug trafficker.

The Police said the latest incident was reported in Ambalangoda, Thursday, and no one was killed or injured.

The gunmen had opened fire targetting the house of notorious drug trafficker Agampodi Sajith Saman Priyantha alias“Saman Kolla” in Ambalangoda.

The family members of the criminal were inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Just recently four people were killed in two separate incidents as motorcycle gunmen continued to strike across Sri Lanka.

Two people were killed in Pitigala and another two people were killed in Ambalangoda. (Colombo Gazette)