Torkham Crossing Reopens Exclusively For Afghan Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) After four days of closure, the Torkham crossing has reopened exclusively for cancer patients, announced an official on Thursday. Afghan and Pakistani authorities have reached an agreement permitting patients to cross the border without the need for passports or visas.

The Afghan National Television reported that cancer patients with a“six-month cancer card” can travel to Pakistan without needing a visa.

This was conveyed by the state-controlled media under Taliban rule, stating that the Information and Culture Directorate of Nangarhar province has encouraged these patients to visit Torkham promptly.

Recently, Sadiqullah Quriashi, the media officer of the Information and Culture Directorate in Nangarhar, told the media outlets that Pakistani authorities have informed this group that they will not allow these patients to cross border crossings without a visa.

Torkham border crossing has been closed to patients for at least the past three days. Following the release of this news, a large number of patients and their families appealed to the Pakistani government and Afghan officials to take action to resolve this issue.

Due to the lack of medical facilities for cancer patients in Afghanistan, many of them used to travel to neighboring countries, including Pakistan and India, for treatment. However, after the collapse of the republic, the majority of patients now seek therapy in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the forced deportation of Afghan refugees has intensified amidst the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. With the Taliban's control, many refugees face the threat of expulsion from neighboring countries, including Pakistan.

The closure of border crossings exacerbates the plight of vulnerable populations, such as cancer patients, who urgently require medical treatment abroad.

