Russians Attack Kharkiv Suburbs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops struck a suburb of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"According to preliminary information, the hits are in a nearby suburb. But the threat to Kharkiv remains," the post reads.

Later, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote on Telegram that the Russians had fired a missile at the Kharkiv district at about 2:30 p.m., according to preliminary reports, without causing any casualties.

Russian strikes target television infrastructure inregion

"An enemy attack with an S-300 missile was recorded in the Kharkiv district. At the moment, there are no casualties," the post reads.

Earlier, explosions were heard in the city.

As reported, at night, Russian troops attacked television infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, and about 15 settlements were under fire over the past day.