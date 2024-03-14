Labor Strike Causes Chaos At Germany Airports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, March 14 (KUNA) -- Five airports in Germany witnessed chaos and cancellation of hundreds of flights due to labor strikes on Thursday.

Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Cologne and Karlsruhe airports said in separate statements that the German Verdi union's call on security crews to go on strike due to stalled wage negotiations, has led to chaos and cancellation of 580 flights, affecting nearly 90,000.

Verdi Union said in a statement the strike would include other airports in Hanover city, Dortmund, Dresden, and Leipzig on Friday.

The strike comes after the failure of five rounds of negotiations between the union and employers' unions in order to raise the wages of the security crews who are responsible for inspecting and clearing travelers. (end)

