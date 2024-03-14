Magnitude 5.3 Quake Hits Afghanistan, Pakistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has hit Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan, says the National Centre for Seismology.

The overnight tremors were felt at 08:54pm, at a depth of 146 kilometres, NCS said on X. Information about casualties was not immediately available.

Parts of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also rattled on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 130 kilometres. Its longitude and latitude were 70.19 East and 36.25 North, respectively.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi said the quake felt in different parts of the province, including Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Swat, Lower Dir and Malakand.

In October 2023, more than 2,000 people were killed in a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in western Herat province.

mud

Visits: 28