USD Stabilizes At KD 0.307, EURO At KD 0.335 -- CBK

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 14 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of US Dollar stabilized on Thursday against the Kuwaiti Dinar at KD 0.307 as did the Euro at KD 0.335 compared to yesterday's rates, said Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK).

CBK indicated in its daily bulletin that the Pound Sterling stabilized at KD 0.392 and the Swiss Franc went down by 0.23 percent to KD 0.349 while the Japanese Yen remained at KD 0.002 (end)

