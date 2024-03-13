Sahel countries host Vladimir Putin martial arts tournament

(MENAFN) In a historic event, Burkina Faso recently hosted the first-ever Vladimir Putin International Sambo Martial Arts Tournament, a competition that brought together members of the newly formed Alliance of Sahel States (AES) along with participants from Russia. The tournament, held in collaboration with the Burkinabe Sambo Sports Association (ASBS) and the 'African Initiative' association, concluded over the weekend, marking a significant step in the promotion of martial arts and regional cooperation.



Niger emerged victorious in the overall tournament, securing the top spot, followed by Burkina Faso and Mali in the second and third positions, respectively. Alira Abdoul Malick, representing Burkina Faso, claimed the first prize in the 'heaviest' category, showcasing the growing popularity of Sambo in the Sahel region. The tournament featured 27 athletes from Ouagadougou, nine from Bamako, nine from Niamey, and two from Moscow, illustrating the international collaboration in the martial arts competition.



Sambo, an acronym for self-defense without weapons, combines elements of judo, boxing, and wrestling. Originating in the Soviet Union, it has gained international recognition and was introduced to Burkina Faso in 2021. The recent tournament not only showcased the athletic prowess of participants but also highlighted the positive impact of martial arts in fostering cooperation and cultural exchange.



Dapla Palenfo, the president of ASBS, emphasized the significance of naming the competition after Russian President Vladimir Putin. The choice aims to enhance the popularity of the event and foster closer ties between AES members and Russia. Palenfo stated that aligning the tournament with Putin's name serves as a bridge to bring people from both regions together, promoting mutual understanding and collaboration.



The successful conclusion of the tournament aligns with ASBS's broader plans to establish a sambo federation in Burkina Faso. This initiative aims to organize more events, facilitate training programs, and develop athletic initiatives. Additionally, the federation will represent Burkina Faso in international sambo competitions, contributing to the global recognition of the West African country in the martial arts community.

MENAFN13032024000045015687ID1107971668