President Of Albania To Visit Azerbaijan

Fatime Letifova Read more

The President of Albania, Bajram Begaj, will embark on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

He will participate in the 11th Global Baku Forum to be held in Baku on March 14-16.

To recall that 10th Global Baku Forum, under the motto The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes, was held in Baku on March 9-11, 2023, with the organizational support of The Nizami Ganjavi International Centre (NGIC),