President Of Albania To Visit Azerbaijan

The President of Albania, Bajram Begaj, will embark on a visit
to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
He will participate in the 11th Global Baku Forum to be held in
Baku on March 14-16.
To recall that 10th Global Baku Forum, under the motto The World
of Today: Challenges and Hopes, was held in Baku on March 9-11,
2023, with the organizational support of The Nizami Ganjavi
International Centre (NGIC),
