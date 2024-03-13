Hungary criticizes Biden`s ‘dictatorship’ comments

(MENAFN) The Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has strongly protested against recent remarks by United States President Joe Biden, accusing Orban of seeking to establish a "dictatorship." The comments were made by Biden during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania last Friday, where he asserted that Orban had explicitly stated that he doesn't believe democracy works and is actively pursuing a dictatorship. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto refuted these allegations on Tuesday, emphasizing that Orban had never made such statements and asserting that Budapest will not tolerate such "lies."



Szijjarto, addressing journalists, disclosed that Hungary has summoned the United States ambassador, David Pressman, over the matter. The foreign minister stated that they requested the ambassador to provide the specific quote, including the place and date, where Orban allegedly made the remarks attributed to him by President Biden. However, no substantiated response was received, according to Szijjarto.



"Budapest is not obliged to tolerate such lies from anyone, even if that person happens to be the president of the United States of America," Szijjarto emphasized. The United States Embassy confirmed that Ambassador Pressman was summoned for an urgent meeting by the Hungarian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday. In response, the embassy spokesperson noted that Ambassador Pressman welcomes the opportunity to discuss Hungary's democracy with their ally.



The diplomatic clash arises as Hungary challenges the characterization of its political landscape by the United States president. Orban, following a meeting with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida earlier that day, praised Trump as the "president of peace" and suggested that his return to the White House would be "better" for the world. The exchange highlights the complexities in diplomatic relations between Hungary and the United States, particularly as accusations of authoritarianism and the endorsement of past leaders come into play on the international stage.

