Servotech EV Infra Ropes In Prem Prakash As CEO And Neeraj Gupta As AVP Operations

New Delhi, 13 March 2024: Servotech EV Infra, a leading player in the EV charging infrastructure sector and a subsidiary of Indiaâ€TMs leading EV charger and solar products manufacturer, Servotech Power Systems Ltd., proudly announces the appointment of Prem Prakash as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Neeraj Gupta as its AVP Operations.



Prem Prakash, with a career spanning 22 years across diverse industries, including Consumer Durables, FMCG, Media & Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Fintech, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role. Renowned for his role as an organization builder, he has initiated and scaled businesses through a unique blend of vision, intuition, technology, and user-experience expertise.



Before joining Servotech EV Infra, he was a former board member at ICMA Global and Ex Board of Director at CapitalVia Global Research Ltd. and LeanOD Technologies. He has also worked with renowned companies like Ramco Group, IMC-Business Global - Europe, Dish TV, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Bharat Matrimony, and USHA International where he achieved notable successes.



Neeraj Gupta brings over 24 years of diverse industry experience, spanning EV Charging, Telecom services, Hospitality, and BPOs, to his new role as head of operations at Servotech EV Infra. NeerajGupta will be leading all the operations of the Servotech EV Infra. Additionally, he will ensure customer service performance, and lead a cohesive team of senior managers in operations with consistent employee engagement across levels. Implementation and development of annual operating plans to ensure increased revenue & profits, considering cross-functional and digitization initiatives to strengthen the business will also become core responsibilities of his work profile.



Before joining Servotech EV Infra, he held the position of General Manager at Tesco Charge Zone Ltd. (ChargeZone), Bharti Airtel, Timbl Broadband, Nextra Teleservices, and HCL Technologies. Gupta is poised to lead Servotech EV Infra's operations, driving customer service excellence, team cohesion, and revenue growth through strategic planning and cross-functional initiatives.

Prem Prakash, CEO, Servotech EV Infra, said â€œI am thrilled to lead Servotech EV Infra as the CEO and am excited about the transformative journey ahead in the CPO (Charge Point Operator) business for EV charging infrastructure. Our mission is clear and that is to redefine the future of sustainable mobility. Servotech EV Infra is poised to make a significant impact on accessibility, efficiency, and reliability in the EV charging space. Through innovation and strategic collaboration and a commitment to eco-friendly solutions, we aim to set new standards in EV CPO services.



Neeraj Gupta, AVP Operations, Servotech EV Infra, saidâ€œStepping into the role of AVP Operations at Servotech EV Infra fills me with immense pleasure. I am thrilled to lead our operations team and contribute to the company's continued growth and success. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, I look forward to driving operational efficiency and delivering exceptional results. Together we will navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and uphold Servotech EV Infra's reputation for excellence in every aspect of our operations.



Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems Ltd. commented â€œI am beyond thrilled to have someone of Premand Neerajâ€TMs stature on board. Their extensive experience and visionary leadership align seamlessly with our company's mission and goals. We believe that under their guidance, Servotech EV Infra will continue to thrive and innovate in the rapidly evolving landscape of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. We look forward to a successful and impactful journey ahead with Prem Prakash and Neeraj Gupta at the helm."





About Servotech Power Systems Ltd.



Servotech Power Systems is an NSE-listed organization that develops tech-enabled EV Charging solutions leveraging their over two decades of experience and expertise in the electronics space. We offer an extensive range of AC and DC chargers which are compatible with different EVs and serve multiple applications such as commercial and domestic. With our comprehensive engineering capabilities, we plan to play a pivotal role in developing India's EV tech infrastructure. As a trusted brand with a strong pan-India presence, our legacy is marked by proven innovations and development of the advanced technologies.



About Servotech EV Infra Pvt. Ltd.



Driven by innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, Servotech EV Infra pioneers the evolution of e-mobility globally. The companyâ€TMs goal is to create a world where sustainable transportation is accessible to all. Servotech EV Infraâ€TMs expansive charging network simplifies the transition to EVs, empowering individuals and businesses. Committed to sustainability, technology, and strategic partnerships, the company is shaping a greener tomorrow, redefining movement and care for the planet.



