Tokayev: I Look With Great Optimism Towards Future Cooperation Between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We are brotherly peoples, we are allies, strategic partners,”
said President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
as he met with Azerbaijan's culture and art figures, residents of
the city of Fuzuli, and children who will study at the Kurmangazy
Children's Creativity Center, Azernews reports.
The President of Kazakhstan further added:“This is not just
words, but a large amount of work that the governments of our
countries have ahead, as the agreements are very serious, very
significant, and they will undoubtedly give an impulse to the
development of our economies, which is extremely important.
Therefore, I look with great optimism towards the future
cooperation between our states.”
