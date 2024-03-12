Pope's Remark: EU Says Ukraine Deserves Just Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union seeks peace in Ukraine, but this peace must be just and take into account the interests of Ukraine, which is a victim of Russian aggression.

EU spokesman Peter Stano said this in Brussels during a daily briefing, answering journalists' questions about the EU's reaction to the remark of Pope Francis, who offered Ukraine to courageously raise the“white flag”, reports Ukrinform's own correspondent.

"Let me remind you of the EU's position on peace. Peace lies in the hands of one man, and that is Vladimir Putin. He continues to wage war every day. We want a just peace that takes into consideration the victim of the war, which is Ukraine," Stano said.

Step toward peace would be Putin's decision to lay down arms - von deron Pope's remark

As reported, on March 11, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said any assumptions about Ukraine's surrender were unacceptable. The comment came during a ceremony where the flag of Sweden was raised at the NATO HQ in Brussels as the country became the 32nd member of the Alliance.

The Pope's remark in an interview with the Swiss broadcaster RSI about the need for negotiations with Russia to end war against Ukraine caused a public outcry as the pontiff suggested that the stronger one is the one who has“the courage of the white flag”.

Harsh international reactions forced the Vatican press service to dwell on the remark, explaining that the Pope was not, in fact, implying capitulation, only calling for both warring parties to "create conditions for a diplomatic solution in search of a just and lasting peace."