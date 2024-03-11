Kuwait Contributes To UN Effort To Empower Women -- Sheikh Firas

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 11 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to working with the United Nations to improve the status of women.

"The Kuwaiti government is implementing a range of initiatives to empower women and improve their status in the framework of Kuwait Vision 2035," he said on Monday.

Sheikh Firas, who leads Kuwait's delegation to the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women, made the comments during his meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammad on the fringes of the session.

Out of belief in the crucial role of women in development, Kuwait made headway in implementing the fifth gender equality goal of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN member states in 2015, he pointed out.

On her part, Amina Mohammad praised the relentless efforts of Kuwait to empower women, recalling her last visit to the country in early March.

She expressed hope for more cooperation and coordination between the United Nations and the State of Kuwait in this regard. (end)

