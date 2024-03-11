Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha Set To Launch NASAYIM RAMADAN, An Immersive Cultural Experience

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

This Holy Month of Ramadan, Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha will be offering NASAYIM RAMADAN, an engaging cultural experience. Located at the hotel's Bywater restaurant, NASAYIM RAMADAN will feature buffets, live stations, henna, ebru painting, oud & darbuka live music, kids storytelling, and family entertainment.

NASAYIM RAMADAN will build on 'Green Ramadan', an initiative launched by Hilton last year across three hotels in the region, including Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha. Together with its partners, Hilton collectively accomplished a 61 per cent reduction on food waste in 2023.

Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha is committed to carrying forward the initiative this year, with a focus on local sourcing and reducing food waste during the Holy Month.

The initiative includes forensically measuring food waste through Winnow's AI technology, diverting excess food to donations, local sourcing of goods, zero waste culinary techniques, implementing behavioral change through visual prompts and key messages from Recipe of Change by UNEP, plastic free usage, produce plant based menu options and making smart choices using carbon labeling on menus by Klimato.

Experience Hilton's Green Ramadan with iftar and suhoor at Bywater for only QAR 240. Book now and commemorate the season of Ramadan at Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha.

For more information and reservations, contact ByWater at 4456 5777 or email at [email protected]