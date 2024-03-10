Joramco Announces New Maintenance Agreement with MNG Airlines

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – March 06, 2024) — Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), recently announced a new maintenance agreement with its long-time partner, MNG Airlines. This agreement reflects the strong trust between the two entities and marks a new milestone in their relationship.



The new agreement will cover the year 2024, during which Jormaco will perform C-checks on two A300 and one A330 aircraft. These checks will support both parties in enhancing their cooperation and fostering a fruitful and beneficial relationship.



Commenting on the new agreement, Joramco’s Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Currie, said, “We take pride in our successful relationship and are pleased to continue providing maintenance services to MNG Airlines. Our long-lasting partnership is a testament to the trust our valued customers place in Joramco and the quality of services we provide. We look forward to working on additional future collaborations.”





MNG Airlines’ Chief Executive Officer, A. Sedat Ozkazac said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Joramco through this new maintenance agreement. The reliability and quality of service provided by Joramco have been instrumental in supporting our operations. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to ensuring the airworthiness and efficiency of our fleet, and we look forward to further strengthening our collaboration in the years ahead.”





MENAFN10032024005143011674ID1107956944