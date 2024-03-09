Central Ruet-E-Hilal Committee Gathers In Peshawar For Ramadan Moon Sighting

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been scheduled for Monday in Peshawar to see the moon of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs spokesperson announced that the meeting, chaired by Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, will convene in Peshawar on March 11. Simultaneously, Zonal and District Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meetings will occur at their designated locations.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will officially announce the decision regarding the moon sighting for Ramadan. Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, as the committee's Chairman, will preside over the session.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Saudi Department of Astronomy, Sharaf Al-Safani, has projected that the first fast in Saudi Arabia will commence on Monday, March 11.

Al-Safani explained that on March 10, the Ramadan moon would rise at noon local time, with sunset at 6:27 p.m. on Sunday. He indicated that the crescent of Ramadan would be visible for approximately 13 minutes.

Al-Safani clarified that this prediction is based on astronomical calculations, and the actual confirmation of the crescent of Ramadan would be substantiated by filing testimony in the Supreme Court, adhering to established traditions.