SHI International Acquires Moot, Inc. To Enhance Cybersecurity Offerings

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Global solutions provider adds automated orchestration platform to its growing IT security portfolio

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International , one of the world's leading technology solutions providers, has acquired Moot Inc. , a cybersecurity firm that provides automated security solutions to help customers optimize the potential value of existing IT assets.





Moot introduces automation that can significantly reduce security costs by eliminating human error, R&D, implementation, support, and much more. The platform orchestrates security workflows like baselines, privileged security, user management, and device management by optimizing an environment's existing tools.

“Helping customers stay vigilant in securing their environment requires a constant evaluation of new cutting-edge cybersecurity companies and technologies,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO at SHI.“But security should not hamper productivity. Our clients will appreciate the efficiency of Moot's orchestration platform and help them enhance the technology investments they have already made while planning for future growth.”

This new addition fortifies Stratascale, SHI's cybersecurity and digital solutions company, by complementing the recent acquisition of Vector0 in September 2023. While Vector0 powers Stratascale's Attack Surface Control & Vulnerability Management as a Service capabilities, Moot's orchestration platform automates the steps required to achieve a dramatic reduction of an organization's attack surface.

The acquisition is complete, and Moot's employees have formally joined SHI.

About Moot, Inc.

Moot provides an orchestration-as-a-service platform that optimizes a customer's existing tools to rapidly realize increased value in identity and security investments. By automating complex cybersecurity management solutions into a two-click experience, Moot helps IT teams stay focused on customization and advanced workloads in a secure state.

For more information about Moot, Inc. please visit

About SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $14 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

To learn more about SHI, please visit

Press Resources:

SHI Blog:

SHI Twitter Handle: @SHI_Intl

Contacts

Gregory FCA for SHI International



Matt McLoughlin



610.228.2123



...

The post SHI International Acquires Moot, Inc. to Enhance Cybersecurity Offerings appeared first on Caribbean News Global .