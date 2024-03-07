Tusk: Time Of Peace In EU Is Over, We Live In Pre-War Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The time of peace in Europe is over, now everyone lives in pre-war times, and some friends of the EU live in the period of full-scale war.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said this in Bucharest at a meeting of the leaders of the member parties of the European People's Party, Ukrinform reports, citing Rmf24 .

"The times of peace are over, the post-war era is over. We live in new times - in the pre-war era; for some of our brothers, this is no longer even the pre-war era, but the period of full-scale war in its most cruel version," Tusk said.

He called on European leaders to "believe in their own strength." According to him, it is necessary to take decisive action in the EU defense sector.

Ukraine will be in EU, Putin will face justice in The Hague – EC president

"We cannot continue to feed on illusions; no one will take away our responsibility for fighting for our security and our future. We ourselves are the best guarantor of our security and our unity," Tusk said.

According to him, Europe has all the means to oppose Russian aggression.

"The potential of Europe in the economic, financial, demographic and moral dimensions is greater than the potential of those who attack us," Tusk said.

He added that the future of European civilization is at stake.