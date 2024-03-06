Azerbaijani Defense Minister Meets With Turkish Counterpart

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
General-Colonel Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to
Ankara, met with the Minister of National Defence of the Republic
of Turkey, Mr. Yasar Guler, Azernews reports,
citing the Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Before the meeting, the delegation led by General-Colonel Zakir
Hasanov visited Heydar Aliyev Park and the mausoleum of the founder
of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in Ankara. The
Azerbaijani delegation placed wreaths at the monument in Heydar
Aliyev Park and at the grave of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, paying
tribute to the memories of the National Leaders.
Later, there was a ceremonial welcome at the Ministry of
National Defence of the Republic of Turkey, where the defence
ministers passed through the honorary guard, and the national
anthems of both countries were played. General-Colonel Z. Hasanov
signed the guest book according to protocol.
During the meeting, the Minister of National Defence of the
fraternal country expressed his satisfaction with welcoming the
delegations and stated that the cooperation based on mutual trust,
confidence, and support between our countries would continue to
develop successfully. Mr. Y. Guler expressed confidence that the
cooperation in military and other fields, as well as the sincere
relations between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Turkey,
would have a positive impact.
The Defence Minister expressed gratitude for the hospitality
shown to his Turkish counterpart. General-Colonel Z. Hasanov
emphasised that the sincere relations between the state leaders of
Azerbaijan and Turkey also positively affect military cooperation
and various other areas.
The meeting, attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of
Azerbaijan to the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Rashad Mammadov,
discussed the prospects for cooperation in military,
military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, as well
as regional security and other mutually interesting issues.
