Malaysian PM Right To Stress Autonomy In Foreign Policy: Analysts

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUALA LUMPUR, Mac 6 (NNN-BERNAMA) – Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, is correct in emphasising the country's autonomy in its foreign policy, especially with regard to its relationship with China, analysts said.

Anwar, who is leading the Malaysian delegation to Australia, as part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Australia special summit from March 4-6, has defended his country's ties with China, while criticising pressure by the United States and its allies on regional nations to take sides in its strategic rivalry with the Asian giant.

Lee Pei May, a political expert at the International Islamic University of Malaysia, said that, maintaining good relations with China has proven to be beneficial for the country's economic development, with there being no sound reason for the country to review this policy.

“Malaysia is a sovereign country and should have full autonomy over the direction and foreign policy of the country. Being able to make independent decisions would allow Malaysia to serve its national interest rather than serving the interest of other countries,” she said.

Lee added that, in the long run, the United States risked alienating even its regional allies, if it continued to pressure them to act against their interests.

“ASEAN countries may not be comfortable dealing with the U.S. or joining any initiatives led by the U.S.. This situation might drive ASEAN countries to China, which has continuously respected their autonomy,” she said.

Meanwhile, Julia Roknifard, an international relations expert with the University of Nottingham Malaysia, said, the West, led by the United States underestimates the degree to which ASEAN states are looking towards China, to not only make their post-pandemic recovery, but to advance their national development as well.

“Malaysia, along with other ASEAN countries, are working towards post-pandemic recovery, as well as, integrating new technology, such as 5G into their economies,” she said, adding that, it is clear that not only does China have a leading position in this field but also in international trade.

“Therefore, Malaysia will be hard-pressed to limit or cut itself off from trade with China. That would be destructive for the Malaysian economy. There are other factors as well, such as, the conflict in the Middle East. Malaysia is sympathetic towards the Palestinians and as China is pursuing diplomacy instead of conflict, Malaysia will naturally find itself moving towards China,” she said.

She added that within the ASEAN region, the West is seeking to militarise the South China Sea through alliance-building with the Philippines and AUKUS, which is a clear demonstration of Western priorities; meanwhile, she said that, China is seeking to build infrastructure, strengthen trade ties and help its trade partners with technology.– NNN-BERNAMA

