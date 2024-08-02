Families Of Fallen National Guardsmen Receive Orders Of Courage
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The families of the two fallen defenders were presented with the Order for Courage, III class.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the National Guar .
"Representatives of the command and social support of the 11th Mykhailo Hrushevsky Brigade, together with the heads of the Chornomorsk city and Dobroslav village councils, officers of the TCC and JV, and servicemen of the armed forces of Ukraine, presented the Orders for Courage, III degree, to the families of the fallen defenders," the statement said.
As noted, according to the Presidential Decree, the Order "For Courage" of the III degree (posthumously) was awarded to soldier Pavlo Folia and soldier Serhii Ilyich Avromov for personal courage and selfless actions while defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and loyalty to the Military Oath.
"No words can replace a husband, son, brother. They are heroes who died for an independent state, for a peaceful, free and secure future for all Ukrainians. This award recognises not only their bravery on the battlefield, but also their selflessness and dedication to their country," said Colonel Ihor Ledentsov.
As Ukrinform previously reported, servicemen of the Ternopil National Guard unit were awarded the Golden Cross badges by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The guardsmen distinguished themselves in battles near the settlements of Severne and Avdiivka in Donetsk region.
