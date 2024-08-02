MFA Recommends Ukrainians Refrain From Traveling To Israel And Lebanon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has recommended that citizens refrain from any trips to Israel and Lebanon until the situation in the Middle East region stabilizes.

Updated recommendations in connection with the deterioration of the security situation were published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reports.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that citizens refrain from any trips to Israel until the situation stabilizes... We separately recommend refraining from trips to the territories bordering the Lebanese and Syrian borders; territories bordering the Gaza Strip; the territory of the West Bank of the Jordan River," the statement reads.

The ministry also strongly recommended that Ukrainians refrain from any trips to Lebanon until the security situation stabilizes and that citizens of Ukraine who stay in this country leave its territory.

"We particularly recommend refraining from traveling to the territories bordering the Syrian border; territories bordering the Israeli border south of the Litani River; to Nahr al-Bared and Beddawi refugee camps near Tripoli, Ain al-Hilweh and Mieh Mieh near the city of Saida; the Bekaa Valley and the southern suburbs of Beirut, the Dahieh district," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is convinced that Iran is going to attack Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Terrorists from the Islamic movement Hezbollah shelled Israel overnight. The IDF returned fire on Lebanon.