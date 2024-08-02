Russian Invaders Destroy Unique Mosaic At Mariupol Rail Station

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the Russian invaders re-opened a railway station, having dismantled a unique mosaic panel, exhibited at the UN HQ in New York in 2019.

This was reported in Telegram by the press service of the Mariupol City Council, Ukrinform saw.

"The invaders re-opened the rail station in Mariupol. The unique mosaic panel was destroyed during repair works," the statement reads.

It is noted that in the spring of 2022, the Russian military destroyed more than 80% of the rail station building before dismantling the rest of it in 2023.

The City Council said the panel, entitled Metallurgists, was created in 1974 by acclaimed monumentalists Valentyn Kostiantynov and Lel' Kuzminkov.

The Metallurgists mosaic piece, which had been part of the station's waiting hall décor for more than 40 years and was exhibited in New York in June 2019, is now lost for good.

The City Council wrote that the invaders never informed residents of the potential passenger train routes to be launched from the city, suggesting that Russian terrorists could proceed to use the rail station to ship military equipment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, witnesses on the ground in Mariupol are seeing an intensified relocation of Russian military hardware toward Zaporizhzhia region.

Also, the enemy is massing up personnel and military equipment at the city's Illich Metallurgical Plant.