Over 216 Tonnes Of Dates Sold As Festival Ends Tomorrow
Doha, Qatar: Since its opening on July 23, the 9th Local Dates exhibition at Souq Waqif has sold 216,891 kg of dates, with people flocking to the festival in great numbers.
The 12-day event, which will conclude tomorrow, August 3, has welcomed thousands of residents and tourists who purchased a variety of fresh dates inside an air-conditioned tent at the Eastern Square.
The public is invited on the festival's final day tomorrow from 4pm to 9pm.
Khalas, Shishi, Sukkari, Khanizi, Barhi, Nabt Sayf, Lulu, Raziz, and other date varieties from over 100 local farms are offered at reasonable prices.
Pic: Souq Waqif on X
