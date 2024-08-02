عربي


Ukraine's Military Intelligence Chief Not Ruling Out Destruction Of Crimea Bridge In Coming Months

8/2/2024 7:18:34 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Preparations for the destruction of the Kerch bridge in Crimea are ongoing, and there is a chance it will be destroyed in the next few months.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, stated this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Everyone is working on long-range strikes and this [destruction of the Kerch bridge]. All this requires, let's say, a complex solution. The work is going on," Budanov said.

When asked whether the Crimean bridge will be destroyed in the next few months, he replied: "There are chances."

UkrinForm

