Ambassador Zaluzhnyi Visits Oxford University

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi has visited Oxford University, where he talked with Ukrainian students and teachers at this world-famous educational institution.

"Unbelievable feelings overwhelm you when you first get to Oxford... It takes your breath away when you realize that it was here that people who wrote and continue to write world history studied here. The feeling of pride for our country does not leave me, because the best Ukrainian students study here," Zaluzhnyi wrote.

He added that he had great pleasure talking "with future Ukrainian presidents, prime ministers and ministers."

"The hard work is ahead of them, but their hearts are full of energy and hope... I was also impressed by our children's serious understanding of the important role of Ukrainian students in promoting Ukraine in the international academic environment," the ambassador said.

Zaluzhnyi expressed special thanks to the only lord of Ukrainian descent, Professor Lionel Tarassenko, and noted the sincerity and love for Ukrainian students of Oxford University Vice-Chancellor Irene Tracey and other university academics.