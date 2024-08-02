Is Your Brand Communicating Enough About Sustainability?

(MENAFN- 3BL) With the recent announcement of climate action themes and goals for this year's COP29 summit, and the UN's intense initiatives to achieve the 1.5°C goal set by the Paris Agreement, many companies are still grappling with how to communicate progress.

The astrological sign, Leo, on the other hand, is known for its notorious quality of over-communicating. This over-communication stems from a genuine and authentic place, unaffected by judgment and fear.

In the final edition of "Navigating Impact Comms Through the Cosmos ," 3BL taps into Leo's to provide actionable tips on what authentic communication looks like in practice.

Drawing from our latest report, "Sustainability Communications in 2024 So Far: Trends, Numbers & Narratives," we cover the content formats and categories that resonated most with audiences and highlight companies leading in sustainability communications.

Join us as we explore how to channel Leo's genuine approach to enhance your brands' sustainability messaging.