In Japan, They Obliged To Reuse Lithium And Nickel From Batteries
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Japanese government plans to oblige local companies to
collect and reuse rare metals from machinery and batteries,
Azernews reports.
It is noted that we are talking about such metals as, in
particular, lithium, nickel, and cobalt. It is emphasized that,
first of all, emphasis will be placed on the recycling of batteries
and the reuse of materials and components involved in their
creation, as well as on the mandatory recycling of rejected
batteries.
According to data for 2023, a total of about 3 thousand tons of
waste associated with the production of batteries and rejected
batteries themselves accumulate annually at Japanese enterprises.
The Japanese authorities expect that, against the background of the
continuing rise in raw material prices, the policy of mandatory
processing and reuse of relevant components will help to cope with
the shortage.
Currently, some companies apply similar practices voluntarily,
but this is not mandatory. At the same time, there are concerns
that the initiative of the Japanese government may increase the
costs of companies, which will lead to higher prices for final
products, but the country's authorities plan to develop measures to
support companies in this area.
