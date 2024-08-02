Russia's Offensive On Baltic Countries Impossible While War In Ukraine Ongoing Budanov
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As long as the war continues in Ukraine, there is no threat to the Baltic countries from Russia.
Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"As they say, this is a constant, potential threat and nothing more. While the war in Ukraine is going on, nothing can be problematic from Russia anywhere," Budanov said, commenting on the possibility of a threat of a Russian attack on the Baltic countries.
As was reported earlier, the Russian presidential administration controls a number of organizations and resources in Belarus and the Baltic states that promote pro-Russian narratives.
In an interview with The Economist, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, said that Russian forces could capture the Baltic countries in seven days, while NATO's response would take about ten days.
