Paris 2024: Qatar's Rashid Al Athba To Compete In Last Round Of Skeet Event's Preliminary Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Paris 2024 QNA

Paris: Qatari marksman Rashid Al Athba will compete on Saturday, August 3, in the last round of the preliminary qualifiers in the skeet competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The qualifiers in the skeet competition kicked off Friday at the Chateauroux Shooting Center in Paris, where Al Athba came in 23rd place, after strong competitions in which the Qatari shooter achieved 24 out of 25 plates in the first round, 46 out of 50 plates in the second round, and 69 out of 75 plates in the third round.

Based on the results of the best numbers in the last rounds, six shooters will be selected to compete in the final round to determine the champion.

American Vincent Hancock topped the list with a total of 75 out of 75 plates, while his compatriot Couture Prince came in second place with 74 plates.

The skeet competition is witnessing a large Arab participation, as there is present alongside Al Athbah, the Kuwaiti Mohammed Al Daihani who came in 20th place, the Egyptian Azmi Muhailba who came in 15th place, and the Palestinian George Salhi who came in 29th place.

Qatar's Younousse, Tijan top group with third straight victory

Read Also