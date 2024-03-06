Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company, launches the all-new MG Whale SUV 2024 in the Saudi market.

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Jiad Modern Motors, a Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Company and the official dealer for MG Motor in Saudi Arabia, celebrated the official launch of the all-new MG WHALE SUV in a grand ceremony held at Roshn Front in the city of Riyadh. The event was attended by Eng. Ihab Elfeky, Managing Director of Jiad Modern Motors, distinguished businessmen, local media representatives, and social media influencers.



The MG Whale is a sporty med-size SUV designed to cater to the requirements of buyers of all ages who are always aspiring to add a dash of adventure to their lives. The futuristic design and the daring coupe-like bold silhouette of MG Whale embodies the youthful and progressive spirit of the people who reside and work in the vibrant cities of the region. The whale-inspired details, such as the signature front grille and the "Baleen Whale"-inspired daytime running lights, convey the playfulness and elegance of this model. Other marine-related elements include door mirrors inspired by the whale's fin, a rear spoiler, and a gear lever inspired by the whale's tail.



Additionally, external features include the two-tone glossy black roof and chrome-trimmed exhaust pipes. The car is also equipped with stylish 19-inch alloy wheels, enhancing the visual appeal of this new vehicle.



MG Whale offers a well-laid-out, premium-quality cabin that will ensure daily commutes and long journeys are quiet, hassle-free, and comfortable, thanks to features like electric seat adjustments with memory function, dual-zone air conditioning, and a power-operated panoramic sun- roof.





Passengers will also be entertained and remain connected, thanks to the outstanding technologies and features like the 9-speaker BOSE sound system, multi-color ambient lighting, and a seamlessly integrated 12.3-inch dual-curved front display for an enhanced driving experience.





The safety features include a high-definition (HD) 360 surround-view monitoring system, a host of active and passive safety features, and electronic aids to make the journey incident-free as well as comfortable. Moreover, the MG Whale is built on a chassis with a high-strength structure that is rated for high levels of torsional stiffness, which provides maximum protection.



The MG Whale is driven by a powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 231 HP and 370 Nm of torque, which is coupled to a reliable 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine provides the torque necessary to transport five passengers and their luggage swiftly and efficiently, while the low-displacement configuration aided by the eight speeds of the modern transmission helps minimize fuel consumption. MG Whale comes with the best warranty: 6 years or 200,000 km, whichever comes first.



On this occasion, Eng. Ihab Elfeky, Managing Director of Jiad Modern Motors, said, “We are proud to introduce the MG Whale, the all-new SUV Coupe model. This launch signifies a distinctive milestone in the automotive world, showcasing Jiad Modern Motor’s commitment to providing advanced vehicles that meet the discerning tastes of our customers in the Saudi market. Jiad Modern Motors, in cooperation with the regional office of MG Motors, is always keen to organize such important events to introduce customers and local media representatives to the new models launched by MG, as arranging these events is an ideal opportunity to meet our customers and get to know their feedback on the services offered to them by the company“.





Eng. Elfeky added: "Our strategy is aimed at providing high-value SUV sport cars, and this is carried on with the launch of our all-new MG WHALE model. Additionally, other upcoming models will be introduced during the current year, expected to be well-received by the Saudi market".



He concluded: "Our celebration today coincides with the 100th anniversary of the MG brand, which has become an integral part of global automotive history. It reflects the pioneering and creative spirit of this brand with its rich British heritage, which has persisted throughout this century in challenging boundaries and exceeding expectations".



Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor’s Middle East operations, commented: “MG’s campaign to deliver great-value SUVs continues with the launch of our all-new Whale model. The MG Whale will be appreciated by those who are progressive and believe in self-expression. The emotive design language draws cues from the whale to reflect power and grace in its lines. It also offers an exceptional list of comfort options to cater to the demands and needs of our customers in the Middle East.”



The starting price for the MG Whale is 104,455 SAR, including VAT, and prices for each market will be announced shortly. All-new MG Whale models will also benefit from the brand’s acclaimed six-year/200,000 km warranty.





