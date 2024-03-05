Crown Prince Says Jordan Vibrant Example Of Interfaith Harmony

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday said Jordan is a vibrant example of interfaith harmony.Crown Prince Al Hussein made these remarks at a meeting with a delegation from Georgetown University, headed by Muslim chaplain Yahya Hendi, and including faculty members Matthew E Carnes and Ryann Elizabeth, as well as a number of students, as part of a university seminar titled "Faith at the Crossroads: Religious Encounter in Jordan".The Crown Prince commended the delegation's keenness on organising trips to several continents to serve the purpose of the course, highlighting the need for research to be fact-based.His Royal Highness said the Georgetown delegation's visit to the region comes at a critical time, amid painful scenes damaging interfaith harmony and taking a toll at religious freedoms.The Crown Prince stressed that now is more crucial than ever to embrace commonalities and demonstrate greater tolerance.Highlighting Jordan's efforts, His Royal Highness pointed to the Aqaba Process initiative coordinated with several countries and international organisations to counter extremist discourse and terrorism within a holistic approach.Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.