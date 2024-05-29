Labour Minister Meets Acting Afghan Counterpart

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met Acting Minister of Labour, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled Affairs of Afghanistan, H E Abdul Manan Omari. The meeting reviewed cooperation and relations between Qatar and Afghanistan on issues of mutual interest.

