Kerala SIT In TN For Joint Probe In Kidney Racket

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 29 (IANS) A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Police is in Chennai to probe the revelations made by the main accused in the Kerala kidney racket, Sabith Nasar who was arrested on May 18.

Sources in Kerala Police told IANS that the team will conduct a joint probe with the Tamil Nadu Police SIT.

It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Police has taken into custody three people who played a role in facilitating some kidney donors for Sabith Nasar for a price.

The Kerala Police has also arrested another person, Sajith Shyam who is in judicial custody for his involvement in handling the huge money transferred from Iran as remuneration for the kidneys 'donated'.

Sabith Nasar confessed to sending 20 people to Iran for kidney transplant. He had informed the police that he received Rs 5 lakh and transferred Rs 10 lakh to each donor.

There are stringent laws in India for organ donation.