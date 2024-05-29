Iran's agricultural exports surge by 28 percent in value, reaching USD684 million

(MENAFN) Iran's agricultural sector has experienced a notable upsurge in exports, marking a significant 28 percent increase in value during the period from March 20 to May 20 compared to the previous year. This surge amounted to a total of USD684 million, as reported by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Alongside this growth in value, agricultural exports also witnessed a 24 percent increase in terms of weight over the same period.



The boost in agricultural exports can be attributed to key items such as apples, in-shell pistachios, watermelons, field tomatoes, and greenhouse tomatoes, which collectively contributed millions of dollars to Iran's export revenue. These agricultural products accounted for approximately 6.66 percent of the country's total export weight and 8.53 percent of its total export value during the specified timeframe.



Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade, further highlighted the positive trend in Iran's agricultural export performance. He reported a noteworthy 22.5 percent increase in the value of Iran's exports of agricultural and foodstuff products in the previous Iranian calendar year.



Iraq emerged as the primary destination for Iran's agro-food products, followed closely by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia. These countries demonstrated significant demand for Iranian agricultural goods, contributing substantially to Iran's export revenue and reinforcing its position as a key player in the global agricultural market.



Overall, Iran's total foreign trade, encompassing not only agricultural products but also oil and technical engineering services, reached an impressive USD153.17.8 billion in the last Iranian calendar year.

MENAFN29052024000045015839ID1108269063