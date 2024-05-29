Experts Highlight AI's Role In Shaping Qatar's Technology Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Market experts elucidated the importance of shaping Qatar's technology sector by utilising artificial intelligence (AI) in a panel discussion held during the one-year anniversary of Google Cloud, yesterday.

The panelists included Sami Al Shammari, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Ahmed Elmagarmid, Executive Director at Qatar Computing Research Institute, and Sheikh Fahad Al Thani, Director of Financial Markets Affairs at Qatar Financial Centre among other officials.

Al Shammari noted that AI and other technologies derive remarkable solutions that show the commitment of Qatar adding that“We also have a digital agenda, which leads us to consistency in the sector not only outside the government but also the private sectors and service providers.”

He stressed that Qatar has enabled key solutions and other data centers that can provide more services for the regions. Qatar is using AI effectively and the 2030 visions and objectives also help in creating opportunities for private sectors.

“We are pleased to be at the Google Cloud Doha Summit as we celebrate the achievements achieved during the first year of launching the Google Cloud Region in the country. This summit represents an opportunity to communicate with technology pioneers and experts, search for new collaboration opportunities with Google Cloud and its partners and discuss the latest trends in cloud technology,” Al Shammari said.

He further added,“We are committed to providing innovative and scalable solutions through our partnership with Google Cloud, which will significantly enhance our efforts to support the country's digital transformation process”.

Sheikh Fahad emphasised that QFC is part of the ecosystem support and support in the use of AI and other issues related to challenging financial entities to address the regulation.

He mentioned that QFC's initiatives and partnerships across entities both locally and globally have helped the country to achieve its technological goals and enhance the sector with all the regulations in place.

The financial institution continues to host numerous events to aim at the convergence of data protection and AI, which

Focused on the convergence of data protection and artificial intelligence (AI), the seminar offered invaluable insights into the fundamental aspects of data protection principles.

The discussions also were briefed on the regulatory landscape for AI, the role of AI in making sure of compliance with regulations, and considerations around cross-border privacy rules. Apart from that, the industry leaders also addressed numerous privacy frameworks and the AI risk management framework involved within the sector.

The market experts also stated that with the launch of Google Cloud in Doha, it has served as one of the notable partners and platforms in the region shaping the competitive financial sector. They also accentuated the data, modern challenges, and its surging demand in addition to the tools and skills needed to adapt to the evolving AI epoch.