Speaker Receives Message From Pakistani Counterpart

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim received a written message from Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan H E Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, pertaining to parliamentary relations between the two countries and an invitation for His Excellency to visit Pakistan. The message was handed over by Ambassador of Pakistan to the State of Qatar H E Dr. Muhemmed Aejaz during a meeting with the Speaker of the Shura Council yesterday. Al Ghanim also met separately with Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Qatar

H E Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Qatar H E Arman Issagaliyev yesterday. During the two meetings they discussed the parliamentary cooperation between Qatar, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.