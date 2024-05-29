Iran, Oman express need to enhance economic trade relations

(MENAFN) Acting President Mohammad Mokhber underscored the significant yet untapped economic potential between Iran and Oman, emphasizing the need to enhance their economic and trade relations. Despite the longstanding and brotherly ties between the two nations, Mokhber highlighted the existence of unutilized opportunities that could further bolster cooperation, particularly in the economic sector.



Speaking during discussions with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi and his accompanying delegation, Mokhber expressed appreciation for Oman's solidarity with Iran following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage.



In response, Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi reiterated the strategic and vital nature of the bilateral relations between Iran and Oman, affirming Muscat's commitment to expanding ties with Tehran. He conveyed Omani King Haitham bin Tariq’s message of condolences to Iran's Supreme Leader and the Iranian people, underscoring the shared grief over the loss of close friends in the tragic incident.



Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi outlined ambitious goals for trade between Iran and Oman, aiming for a targeted trade value of USD5 billion. Efforts to achieve this objective include pursuing a preferential trade agreement with Oman, with initial targets set at USD3.5 billion before reaching the USD5 billion milestone.



Furthermore, Iran and Oman have taken concrete steps to enhance bilateral cooperation by signing two memorandums of understanding (MOUs).

