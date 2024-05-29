Qatar Outlet Exhibition Opens With 100 Brands At DECC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the participation of over 45 exhibitors and 100 brands, Qatar Outlet Exhibition yesterday opened at Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) offering luxury items at attractive prices.

Under the theme 'Where Luxury Meets Affordability, the five-day event, from May 28 to June 1, from 10am to 10pm is being organised by Advertiqa, a communication, advertising, and marketing company with Dar Al Sharq Group as media partner.

The exhibition offers jewellery, watches, fashion, bags, perfumes, cosmetics, accessories, footwear, electronics, home décor, appliances and travel gear among many more. Qatar Outlet Exhibition attracted a large number of visitors on its inaugural day yesterday. People were seen queuing up at many outlets to buy their favourite brands.

Dar Al Sharq is participating in the exhibition with two pavilions through its Al Mahbara company offering branded gift items.

Al Mahbara is a specialized gift shop that goes beyond the traditional means of gifts to elevate and celebrate and highlight Qatar's heritage, traditions and customs in a personal way and through all publications and personal belongings that are celebrated in the daily life of the Qatari community. It offers a variety of distinguished services in the field of design, gift printing and printing on all materials.

“The first edition of Qatar Outlet Exhibition in an area of 5,771 sqm brought over 45 exhibitors with products of 100 brands under one roof,” said Exhibition Manager Engy Maher Ashour.

Speaking to The Peninsula, she said that the exhibition is unique that for the first time so many brands and varieties are being offered adding that the exhibition has attracted a large number of visitors since its opening.

“The exhibition offers quality products for all age groups. There are dresses and footwear for children and adults including ladies and gents, cosmetics, bags, travel gears, perfumes of local and international brands, watches for men and women, gold and diamond jewellery and watches for men and women,” said Ashour.

She said that there are dedicated play area for children with games and educational games. To a question about the prices of the products at the exhibition, she said that the prices are suitable for all people as the exhibition themed 'Where Luxury Meets Affordability”.

“Qatar Outlet Exhibition is being held for the first time and our ambition is to keep organizing in coming years as second, third and fourth editions and so on,” said Ashour.

Area Manager of Pari Gallery Mohamad Bouzeid said that the Gallery is participating in the exhibition with two booths – one for jewellery and watches and the other for perfumes.

Director of Muzoon Perfumes, an Omani brand said that the company offer varieties of products at very competitive prices first time to introduce the brand to maximum number of visitors. He said that his booth attracted a large number of customers on first day and made good sale.

Dar Al Sharq's Al Mahbara seeks to consolidate the pride in Arabic calligraphy, which is an unparalleled art all over the world, and based on our belief in the Arab heritage, calligraphy services are provided in the shop of the inkwell, and Arabic calligraphy is employed in printing on all materials, gifts and personal shields.