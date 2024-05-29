European dairy farmers gather in Brussels for fairer prices

(MENAFN) European dairy producers staged a demonstration in Brussels yesterday, driving their tractors through the streets to demand better prices for their products. The protesting farmers rallied under the slogan "Fair income for farmers now," expressing their frustrations over the financial challenges they face. Unlike previous protests marked by anger and unrest, this demonstration remained peaceful, serving as a platform for farmers to voice their grievances.



The timing of the protest coincided with a meeting of European Union agricultural ministers in the Belgian capital, where discussions centered on addressing the concerns of agricultural producers. Organized by the European Dairy Council, an umbrella group representing dairy farmers, the demonstration saw participation from farmers hailing from over 15 countries across Europe.



The protesters creatively utilized large life-sized plastic cows adorned with the colors of various national flags, symbolizing the diversity of farmers taking part in the protest. While the exact number of participants in the demonstration is yet to be determined, authorities urged citizens to avoid using private cars and instead opt for public transportation to mitigate traffic disruptions caused by the protest.



The peaceful demonstration served as a visible display of solidarity among European dairy farmers and underscored their collective call for fairer pricing mechanisms and improved financial conditions. By taking to the streets of Brussels, farmers sought to draw attention to their plight and urge policymakers to address the challenges facing the dairy industry.

MENAFN29052024000045015682ID1108268961