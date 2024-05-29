Kiev`s top general says Ukraine open to French instructors

(MENAFN) Aleksandr Syrsky, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, has expressed his support for the potential deployment of French military instructors to Ukraine to provide training to local troops. In a statement posted on Telegram on Monday, Syrsky indicated that he has authorized the visit of NATO member military personnel to Ukrainian training centers in the near future, allowing them to familiarize themselves with the country's infrastructure and personnel.



Despite Syrsky's announcement, both French and Ukrainian defense authorities have clarified that no concrete plans have been finalized for French military instructors to begin working in Ukraine. While Syrsky welcomed the initiative from France, emphasizing its potential to set an example for other foreign supporters of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry underscored that discussions with France and other nations regarding this matter are ongoing.



The French Defense Ministry confirmed that the possibility of sending instructors to Ukraine is under consideration, but stated that no deployment has been confirmed yet. The ministry highlighted ongoing discussions initiated since the support conference for Ukraine convened by French President Emmanuel Macron on February 26. These discussions aim to ascertain Ukraine's specific needs and requirements for training assistance, ensuring that any potential collaboration aligns closely with Ukraine's objectives and priorities.

MENAFN29052024000045015687ID1108269075