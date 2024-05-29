Number of individuals with German citizenship hits new record in 2023

(MENAFN) Official data released by the Federal Statistics Office in Germany on Tuesday revealed a significant surge in the number of individuals acquiring German citizenship in 2023. The influx was primarily attributed to the substantial arrival of immigrants from Syria, driving naturalization processes to their highest levels since at least 2000.



In 2023, approximately 201,100 people were granted German citizenship, marking a notable increase of 31,000 individuals, equating to a nineteen percent rise compared to the preceding year. This surge follows a 28 percent escalation observed in 2022, which similarly stemmed from a considerable influx of Syrians meeting the criteria for naturalization, particularly those who immigrated between 2014 and 2016.



Of the total number of individuals granted citizenship, a significant portion—75,500 people—were from Syria, constituting the largest group and representing 38 percent of the total. This figure reflects a substantial 56 percent increase compared to 2022. On average, these individuals spent 6.8 years in Germany before obtaining German citizenship.



Following Syrians, individuals from Turkey and Iraq accounted for the second-largest groups, with approximately 10,700 individuals from each country acquiring German citizenship in the same year.



This surge in naturalization figures represents the highest recorded since the inception of current records in 2000. The notable change in legislation, wherein citizenship was automatically granted to individuals of German origin arriving from the former Soviet Union in the 1990s, played a significant role. This legislative adjustment eliminated the need for these individuals to undergo the citizenship application process, thereby contributing to the substantial increase in new citizens.

