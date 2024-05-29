‘Red alert’ has been issued in several states in northern India

(MENAFN) As India enters the peak of its election season, several states in the northern region have been placed under a "red alert" due to an escalating heat wave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted temperatures exceeding 47°C (116°F) in regions including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and western Uttar Pradesh.



The scorching temperatures come after parts of the country experienced the hottest April on record, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of at least nine individuals. In eastern India, the average temperature soared to 28.12°C, marking the warmest April since record-keeping began in 1901.



The World Meteorological Organization had previously warned about elevated global temperatures during the summer months due to the El Niño effect, further exacerbating the heat wave conditions in India.



Analysts have attributed the intense heat wave as one of the factors contributing to low voter turnout observed in the initial phases of the general election, which commenced on April 19. However, there has been a slight uptick in voter participation during the fifth phase of the election, covering 49 parliamentary constituencies, surpassing the polling figures recorded in the same areas during the 2019 elections.

