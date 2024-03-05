$10M Abrams Tanks No Match For $500 Russian Drones

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A number of counterattacks by the Ukrainians, in some cases using reserve forces, have taken place along the line of contact. While reports are not yet complete, it appears that all the Ukrainian attempts to roll back Russian gains have failed, with the possible exception of Robotyne.

Meanwhile the Russians have either taken or will soon take a number of villages including Ivaniska, Bilohorivka, Berdichev, Pobjeda and Novomikhailovka.

Since February 28, the Russians have destroyed three Abrams tanks. The most recent was knocked out on March 4 by an anti-tank missile, probably a Russian Kornet. The first two Abramses were hit by low-cost Russian drones carrying RPG-7 warheads.

An Abrams tank on fire in Ukraine

The low-cost drones go under the name Ghoul. They are quadcopters that are battery powered. The Ghoul is a first-person-view (FPV) drone.

The drone can communicate with a sister relay drone, extending its operational range and making it effective in hilly and built-up areas where its near line-of-sight radio transmissions are relayed by the sister drone.

The Russians say that the Ghoul drone uses a special transmission frequency and is difficult, if not impossible, to jam. The drone costs around $500, according to its Russian maker in the Sverdlovsk region. It is made from plastic and some of its parts are 3-D printed. The cost of an Abrams tank is north of $10 million.

A Ghoul drone with an RPG payload

The drones have also been used to knock out Bradley fighting vehicles and mine clearing systems using the Abrams chassis. More than 50 Bradleys have been damaged or destroyed.

A Russian commander, only identified as Rassvet, says that the Abrams has two vulnerabilities. One of them is behind the turret above the engine compartment. The other is between the turret and the tank hull.

The Ukrainians held back using Abrams tanks until February 25 when the first one was spotted on the battlefield. Three days later either that one or another was knocked out by two drone strikes, after the tank's track had been hit by an RPG, immobilizing the Abrams.

The Abrams tanks sent to Ukraine had been degraded by the Pentagon to protect certain secrets, particularly the armor protection.