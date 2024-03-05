Embassy To Honour Domestic Workers, Long-Term Indian Residents In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Indian Embassy in Qatar, along with Indian Cultural Centre, is inviting residents, including domestic workers who have been in Qatar for over 25 years, to apply for the ICC Long Term Resident Award 2024.

The award ceremony will be one of the highlights at the Passage to India 2024 scheduled to be held from Thursday, March 7, and throughout the weekend

This special tribute aims to recognise their enduring contributions to India's development. The categories for the award include individuals who have been residents since before 1983, housemaids since before 1998, and domestic workers since before 1993.

Today, March 4, 2024, is the last day to register using the Google Form Link .

The biggest Indian community festival Passage to India will be held at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Park from March 7 to 9, between 4pm to 10pm.