Blair Says Canada Will Decide On Transfer Of CRV7 Rockets To Ukraine In Coming Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada will decide on the transfer of decommissioned CRV7 air-to-ground rockets to Ukraine in the coming days.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said this at a press conference on Monday, March 4, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are doing the work right now to make sure that those munitions can be safely transported. Once that has been determined - and that should only be a matter of days – we will move as quickly as possible to get all of that resource to Ukraine as quickly as possible," Blair said.

According to him, not all of the more than 83,000 missiles of this type that Canada has are in good working order, but "there are a number of those rockets that are still usable, and there are a number of motors that come on those rockets, which the Ukrainians in my meeting with them last weekend have indicated that they could use."

CRV7 rockets were developed in the 1980s and taken out of operation by Canada in the early 2000s. Three years ago, the government signed a contract for their gradual disposal. Canada's Department of National Defense later said it was considering the rockets as part of a possible future military aid package to Ukraine, but not all of the rockets have warheads.