Security Forces Moved From Moscow To Dzhankoi To Fight Resistance Movement - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) FSB groups from Moscow have arrived in temporarily occupied Dzhankoi, Crimea, to fight the underground.

The Atesh partisan movement announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=" data-telegram-post="atesh_ua/3730" data-width="100%"></script>

"Sources of the movement in the Russian special services report the arrival of operative groups of the FSB from Moscow to Dzhankoi. The priority of their activities is the underground," the post said.

According to partisans, a strong counter-intelligence regime has been introduced in the city after the disappearance of several Russian soldiers. There are many units of the military police.

The partisans also reported that military vehicles marked with a white triangle (the Dnepr group of forces) had been spotted in Dzhankoi. Military trucks are delivered to the city's railway station.

In addition, it has been established that a new batch of mobilized and seconded military personnel to Crimea arrives at the Dzhankoi station approximately once a week. Most of them are stationed near the military airfield, Atesh said.