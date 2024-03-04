Shop Owners In Spotlight As Kannada Nameplate Deadline Nears, Language Accuracy Questioned

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shop owners across various streets in Bengaluru, including Commercial Street, MG Road, Airport Road, and Residence Road, find themselves in a rush to comply with the looming deadline for installing Kannada nameplates. The mandate, set to take effect on March 13, has sparked a flurry of activity among traders, many of whom are now scrambling to change their nameplates.



The decision to enforce Kannada nameplates has stirred controversy, especially among those unfamiliar with the language. The endeavour to adapt to this requirement has been met with challenges, with some shopkeepers expressing frustration over the inconvenience and confusion it has caused.

BBMP warns of seizure, fines to shops not installing Kannada nameplates within deadline

Misinterpretation of Kannada characters has been a prevalent issue, with many nameplates displaying incorrect spellings or improper usage of the language. The haste to meet the deadline has resulted in oversight, highlighting the need for greater attention to detail.

Despite the initial resistance and confusion, the deadline draws nearer, prompting a sense of urgency among traders.

