United States Power Electronics Market 2024: Latest Updates, Share, Industry Size, Growth And Research Report By 2032

United States power electronics market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate

(CAGR) of 7.10%

during 2024-2032.

Power electronics encompasses a branch of electrical engineering focused on the management and conversion of electric power in an efficient, precise, and reliable manner. This domain utilizes semiconductor devices such as diodes, transistors, and thyristors to control and convert electrical energy from one form to another, facilitating the optimal operation of a wide range of electronic systems. Types of power electronics include converters, inverters, rectifiers, and regulators, each serving distinct functions in various applications.

These components are integral in renewable energy systems, automotive electronics, power supply, and energy storage, offering advantages such as enhanced energy efficiency, improved system performance, compactness, and reduced environmental impact. Additionally, they play a pivotal role in modern electrical systems, underpinning the functionality and efficiency of contemporary technology.

The United States market is witnessing significant growth, driven by a confluence of technological advancements, increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, and the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources. Along with this, innovations in semiconductor materials, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), are enhancing the efficiency and performance of power electronic devices, thereby fueling their adoption across diverse sectors. In addition, the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and the growing need for advanced battery management and charging infrastructure are further propelling market growth.

Apart from this, the United States government's focus on energy policies that promote the use of renewable energy sources is catalyzing the adoption of power electronics in solar and wind energy systems. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency in industrial and consumer electronics applications is creating a positive market outlook.

Device Insights:



Power Discrete



Diode



Transistors

Thyristor

Power Modules



Intelligent Power Module

Power Integrated Module

Power ICs



Power Management Integrated Circuit Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

Material Insights:



Silicon

Sapphire

Silicon Carbide

Gallium Nitride Others

Application Insights:



Power Management

UPS

Renewable Others

Voltage Insights:



Low Voltage

Medium Voltage High Voltage

End Use Industry Insights:



Automotive

Military and Aerospace

Energy and Power

IT and Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

