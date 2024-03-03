               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

United States Power Electronics Market 2024: Latest Updates, Share, Industry Size, Growth And Research Report By 2032


3/3/2024 11:45:04 PM

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ United States Power Electronics Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The
United States power electronics market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate
(CAGR) of 7.10%
during 2024-2032.

United States Power Electronics Market
Overview:

Power electronics encompasses a branch of electrical engineering focused on the management and conversion of electric power in an efficient, precise, and reliable manner. This domain utilizes semiconductor devices such as diodes, transistors, and thyristors to control and convert electrical energy from one form to another, facilitating the optimal operation of a wide range of electronic systems. Types of power electronics include converters, inverters, rectifiers, and regulators, each serving distinct functions in various applications.

These components are integral in renewable energy systems, automotive electronics, power supply, and energy storage, offering advantages such as enhanced energy efficiency, improved system performance, compactness, and reduced environmental impact. Additionally, they play a pivotal role in modern electrical systems, underpinning the functionality and efficiency of contemporary technology.

Request Free Sample Report:
 https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-power-electronics-market/requestsample

United States Power Electronics Market
Trends:

The United States market is witnessing significant growth, driven by a confluence of technological advancements, increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, and the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources. Along with this, innovations in semiconductor materials, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), are enhancing the efficiency and performance of power electronic devices, thereby fueling their adoption across diverse sectors. In addition, the shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and the growing need for advanced battery management and charging infrastructure are further propelling market growth.

Apart from this, the United States government's focus on energy policies that promote the use of renewable energy sources is catalyzing the adoption of power electronics in solar and wind energy systems. Furthermore, the rising emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and improving energy efficiency in industrial and consumer electronics applications is creating a positive market outlook.

United States Power Electronics Market Segmentation:

Device Insights:

  • Power Discrete
    • Diode
    • Transistors
    • Thyristor
  • Power Modules
    • Intelligent Power Module
    • Power Integrated Module
  • Power ICs
    • Power Management Integrated Circuit
    • Application-Specific Integrated Circuit

Material Insights:

  • Silicon
  • Sapphire
  • Silicon Carbide
  • Gallium Nitride
  • Others

Application Insights:

  • Power Management
  • UPS
  • Renewable
  • Others

Voltage Insights:

  • Low Voltage
  • Medium Voltage
  • High Voltage

End Use Industry Insights:

  • Automotive
  • Military and Aerospace
  • Energy and Power
  • IT and Telecommunication
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • Northeast
  • Midwest
  • South
  • West

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:

  • Market Performance (2018-2023)
  • Market Outlook (2024-2032)
  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Strategic Recommendations
  • Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Structure of the Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163

MENAFN03032024004122016232ID1107929373

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search