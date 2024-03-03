Woman Injured In Russia's Feb 23 Strike On Odesa Dies At Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 61-year-old woman, wounded in a Russian attack on Odesa on February 23, has died at the hospital.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The woman who was injured in a Russian drone attack on February 23, 2024, unfortunately, died in the hospital today. The injured woman remained in a critical condition - throughout her stay in the hospital, she was in intensive care. The doctors did everything possible and impossible. [...] The woman from Odesa was 61 years old," Kiper said.

On February 23, Russian troops attacked Odesa with drones. A fire broke out after a drone hit a building. An injured woman was hospitalized in a grave condition.